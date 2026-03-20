Tomori Returns To England Squad For Uruguay, Japan Friendlies

Fikayo Tomori has been named in the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against against Uruguay and Japan.

The AC Milan defender has not played a competitive match for England since November 2023.

This is the first time Thomas Tuchel has called Tomori up to the Three Lions squad.

Read Also:Premier League Clubs Chase Nigerian-Born Goalkeeper

“Fikayo Tomori benefits from the injury of Trevoh Chalobah,” Tuchel said.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AC Milan 1.42 1xBet X Draw 5.14 1xBet Torino 8.65 1xBet

“Trevoh unfortunately got injured in the last minutes of the Champions League match and we hope that he comes back soon but it looks like a little bit of a nasty and painful one.

“It gives Fikayo the chance to come and impress. I was in contact with him through the whole year basically and was impressed very early when I watched him play with his physicality and approach to defending, so happy to have him in camp.”

The 28-year-old has made five appearances for the Three Lions.



