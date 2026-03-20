Premier League Clubs Chase Nigerian-Born Goalkeeper

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with SC Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

Atubolu has caught the eye with his impressive performances for Freiburg this season, prompting interest in his services.

The 23-year-old starred in the Bundesliga outfit’s 5-1 Europa League victory over KRC Genk on Thursday night.

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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly targeting him as a potential replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, who could leave the club in the next transfer window.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Everton 3.52 1xBet X Draw 3.65 1xBet Chelsea 2.19 1xBet

Chelsea are also rumoured to be interested in the shot stopper.

Atubolu was born in Germany to Nigerian parents.

He is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles despite representing Germany at the youth level.



