A Fully Fit Osimhen Won’t Have Saved Galatasaray At Anfield –Sodje

Former Nigerian international Sam Sodje has disclosed that a fully fit Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen won’t save Galatasaray from losing 4-0 against Liverpool in Wednesday’s Champions League second leg round of 16 at Anfield.



Osimhen suffered a fractured right forearm during the first half of Galatasaray’s Champions League match against Liverpool, yet continued to play for the remainder of the half before being substituted.



Speaking with Footy-Africa, Sodje stated that the tensed atmosphere at Anfield was enough to crack any team regardless of whether Osimhen was on the pitch for Galatasaray.



”I think playing at Liverpool was always going to be tough. I’ve been there before; I always knew Anfield would be a tough ground for Galatasaray, even though they lost 1-0 at Turkey. It was always going to be tough. We might say if Osimhen was fit, but I don’t think so. I don’t think so. I think that’s why Liverpool has been very successful in Europe, because playing at Anfield is always tough for foreign clubs.

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”Yeah, maybe he [the manager] thought Osimhen was going to run it off. He thought he was going to get better because sometimes you don’t want to make decisions too quickly. But I think he was waiting for Osimhen to let him know what he wanted to do. You know, sometimes there are players that you have to allow them to tell you what to do.



”But hey, I don’t think Osimhen’s injury would have changed anything. I think if he were fit, it would have been good for Galatasaray, but I think the way Liverpool played and the atmosphere and what was at stake was bigger. So yeah, let’s not too much dwell on Osimhen’s injury for their defeat. I think Liverpool deserved to win. Maybe not 4-0, but they deserved to win because the pressure was so much.



”No, no. It’s football, man. I’ve told you before, I’ve luckily played at Anfield. I think playing at Anfield is a test on its own. Yes, they probably picked Osimhen as the marksman, but I don’t think they would definitely go there and get him injured. I think it’s unfortunate that it happened that way, but I still think if Osimhen was 100% fit, I don’t think Galatasaray would have won the game.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint Germain 2 1xBet X Draw 4.11 1xBet Liverpool 3.67 1xBet



