Moffi, Sanusi To Face Aina As Porto Draw Forest In Europa League Quarterfinals

Super Eagles Terem Moffi, Zaidu Sanusi and Ola Aina will come face to face in this season’s UEFA Europa League, after Nottingham Forest was pitched with Porto in the quarter finals.

Aina came on in the second half as Forest overcame Danish outfit FC Midtjylland in the Round of 16, winning 3-0 on penalties after a 2-1 victory to turn the tie around following their 1-0 success at the City Ground in the first leg.

Also Read: Europa League: Aina Vows Nottingham Forest Will Bounce Back Against FC Midtylland

Porto, who featured Moffi and Sanusi, progressed to the quarter finals after a 4-1 aggregate victory over VfB Stuttgart, rounded off with a 2-0 win on Thursday evening.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Porto 1.99 1xBet X Draw 3.67 1xBet Nottingham Forest 4.16 1xBet

Forest have already faced Porto in this season’s competition, with goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus enough for three league phase points in October.

The first leg will be played in Portugal, with the return leg on Trentside.



