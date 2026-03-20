Senegal Head Coach Takes AFCON Trophy To Military Base

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) may have stripped Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 title, but they’re going to have a hard time extracting the trophy from the West African nation. Coach Pape Thiaw has reportedly taken the trophy to a military base.

Senegal, who won the Afcon final 1-0 against Morocco, were “declared to have forfeited the final match” by Caf earlier this week due to their temporary walkout in the summit clash at Rabat.

Protesting a controversial penalty decision, Senegal players staged a walkout for around 17 minutes before returning to the pitch and eventually winning the match 1-0 in extra time. Upholding the appeal by Morocco, Caf said that the result of the final has now been recorded “as 3-0 in favour of Morocco.”

The situation has become so intense and controversial that Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye recently condemned Caf’s decision and asked the national football federation to seek justice at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Also Read: Oshoala Criticizes CAF’s Verdict To Award Morocco AFCON 2025 Title

“In the face of this unprecedented decision, (the president) urges the Government, and in particular the Minister of Sports, to take all necessary measures, with due speed, in collaboration with the Senegalese Football Federation, to bring the relevant appeals before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Amid the chaos, Spain’s top football newspaper, Mundo Deportivo (via First Post) has stated that Senegal has taken the Afcon trophy to a military base with the intention of never returning it.

The videos of Senegal coach Pape Thiaw standing with the trophy while being surrounded by Army personnel are also going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, a Caf member, who is from Senegal, has denounced that decision, terming it an injustice.

“In a situation like this, we have to fight against injustice. Football is fair play, football is played is on the field, not in offices. What happened with Caf was unacceptable,” Caf executive committee member and former head of the Senegalese Football Federation, Augustin Senghor, said.

“When you see a committee taking such a decision in violation of our rules, in violation of the Fifa laws of the game, to take the trophy and give it to Morocco, I think it is something very abject. We have to denounce it.”

The Senegalese Football Federation on Thursday announced it will appeal Caf’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



