Oshoala Criticizes CAF’s Verdict To Award Morocco AFCON 2025 Title

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has criticized the Confederation of African Football’s verdict to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Morocco.



The unprecedented decision came somewhat out of the blue, with African soccer’s governing body, CAF, releasing a statement on Tuesday night amidst UEFA Champions League action, announcing that it had awarded Morocco a 3-0 win in the final, essentially making them AFCON champions instead.



According to CAF’s statement, the Appeal Board awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory and crowned the Atlas Lions the AFCON 2025 champions.

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Reacting via her official X handle, Oshoala criticized CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and award it to Morocco.



“In CAF book, not in our book !”



Senegal faced hosts Morocco in the AFCON 25 final in Rabat, and Morocco were awarded a last-minute penalty that was disputed despite VAR confirmation. The Senegalese players stormed off the pitch in protest, but returned several minutes later to continue the match.



Brahim Diaz’s penalty was saved, and Senegal went on to score an extra-time winner and clinch a second AFCON title.



