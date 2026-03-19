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    Lookman Reacts To Atletico’s UCL Quarterfinal Qualification

    James AgberebiBy 2 Comments1 Min Read
    Lookman

    Ademola Lookman has reacted to Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final qualification at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur.

    Atletico reached the last eight after a 7-5 aggregate scoreline win over Spurs.

    The Spanish side lost the second leg 3-2 but had secured a healthy 5-2 first leg win last week.

    Also Read: Tomori: Osimhen, Lookman Are Difficult To Mark

    Lookman played a key role in their qualification as he set the assist for Julian Alvarez to make it 1-1 in the second leg.

    Commenting on his the qualification, Lookman wrote on his X handle:”Champions League Quarter Finals!! 🔜 ⚪️🔴.”

    Up next for Lookman and his teammates is a tough quarter-final tie with Barcelona, who eliminated Newcastle after a 7-2 win at the Nou Camp in the reverse fixture also on Wednesday.


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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    2 Comments

    2. Tarara Climbie on

      Lookman Looku Looku, Lookman Duku Duku. You are far better than a tolotolo winger in a tolotolo liga.
      Heaven bless Lookman and all non-tolotolo league playing Super Eagles wingers.

      Reply
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