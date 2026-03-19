Lookman Reacts To Atletico’s UCL Quarterfinal Qualification

Ademola Lookman has reacted to Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final qualification at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur.
Atletico reached the last eight after a 7-5 aggregate scoreline win over Spurs.
The Spanish side lost the second leg 3-2 but had secured a healthy 5-2 first leg win last week.
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Lookman played a key role in their qualification as he set the assist for Julian Alvarez to make it 1-1 in the second leg.
Commenting on his the qualification, Lookman wrote on his X handle:”Champions League Quarter Finals!! 🔜 ⚪️🔴.”
Up next for Lookman and his teammates is a tough quarter-final tie with Barcelona, who eliminated Newcastle after a 7-2 win at the Nou Camp in the reverse fixture also on Wednesday.
Greatness! Child of Grace!! Destiny child!!! Congratulations….
Lookman Looku Looku, Lookman Duku Duku. You are far better than a tolotolo winger in a tolotolo liga.
Heaven bless Lookman and all non-tolotolo league playing Super Eagles wingers.