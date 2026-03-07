Tomori: Osimhen, Lookman Are Difficult To Mark

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has disclosed that it is difficult to mark Super Eagles duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.



Recall that Osimhen left Italy in the summer of 2024, joining Galatasaray on an initial loan before making it permanent in 2025, while Lookman left Atalanta to join Atlético Madrid in February.



In a chat with fcinter1908, the England international described the two players as his biggest nightmare going by their unpredictable styles of play.

”Osimhen is a force of nature; he never stops running.



“Lookman is also incredibly difficult to mark—he’s very quick and moves the ball with impressive speed.



“I even joked with him that if he had joined Inter, we wouldn’t be friends anymore.



Tomori was part of Milan’s squad that won the Italian Serie A title in 2022, ending the club’s 11-year wait for the title. He also won the Italian Super Cup in 2025.



