Arteta Gives Injury Update On Trossard, Calafiori After FA Cup Win

Arsenal progressed to the next round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win away to Mansfield Town, but the result brought fresh injury concerns for Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori ahead of the club’s Champions League meeting with Bayer Leverkusen.

Noni Madueke gave Arsenal the lead before half-time, cutting in from the right to finish low after Piero Hincapie had already replaced the injured Trossard.

Mansfield Town equalised early in the second half when Will Evans punished slack defending, before substitute Eberechi Eze struck the winning goal.

The match forced Mikel Arteta to reshape his side after Trossard was withdrawn during the first half, with Calafiori later leaving the field in the second half with a problem of his own.

Arteta confirmed afterwards that both players had suffered minor issues during the game but was light on details.

Also Read: Eze Reflects On Arsenal’s Hard-Fought FA Cup Victory Over Mansfield

“Both of them, they had little niggles,” Arteta said after the game (via Daily Cannon).

“They were not comfortable to continue. And I knew that this could be a possibility, especially in the conditions that we’re playing today. So we had to take them off.”

Trossard looked as if he had a thigh problem and Calafiori a hamstring issue, but further details will be awaited which are likely to come in the next few days.



