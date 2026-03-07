Eze Reflects On Arsenal’s Hard-Fought FA Cup Victory Over Mansfield

Eberechi Eze expressed relief after Arsenal managed to squeeze past Mansfield in their FA Cup fifth-round encounter.

Mikel Arteta’s side defeated their hosts 2-1 to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Noni Madueke gave Arsenal the lead four minutes before the break.

Mansfield levelled in the 50th minute through substitute Will Evans.



Eze netted the winning goal for the Gunners in the 66th minute.

“Happy to score. I had the space and the opportunity to shoot. So I took it,” the England international said after the game.

“It was a difficult environment to play in. But we did what we had to do and we are through to next round which is the important thing.

“We are working hard and we are focussing on the process. Otherwise, we won’t get there. We are working hard and doing everything we can to win all the silverware on offer.”



