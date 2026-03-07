Arsenal Overcome Mansfield, Advance To FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Arsenal defeated League One club Mansfield 2-1 to progress through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Mikel Arteta rang the changes to his lineup as he prepared his team for a demanding run-in.

The Gunners however found it difficult to cope with the poor pitch conditions, and adapt to their new 3-4-3 formation.

Read Also:Why Premier League Late kickoffs Are perfect For Nigerian Football Fans And Bettors

Noni Madueke gave Arsenal the lead four minutes before the break.

Mansfield levelled after the break through substitute Will Evans.

Evans raced past Cristhian Mosquera after Marli Salmon gifted him the ball and calmly slotted it into the net.

Substitute Eberechi Eze netted the winning goal for Arsenal in the 66th minute.



