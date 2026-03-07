Close Menu
    Arsenal Overcome Mansfield, Advance To FA Cup Quarter-Finals

    Adeboye Amosu

    Arsenal defeated League One club Mansfield 2-1 to progress through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

    Mikel Arteta rang the changes to his lineup as he prepared his team for a demanding run-in.

    The Gunners however found it difficult to cope with the poor pitch conditions, and adapt to their new 3-4-3 formation.

    Noni Madueke gave Arsenal the lead four minutes before the break.

    Mansfield levelled after the break through substitute Will Evans.

    Evans raced past Cristhian Mosquera after Marli Salmon gifted him the ball and calmly slotted it into the net.

    Substitute Eberechi Eze netted the winning goal for Arsenal in the 66th minute.


