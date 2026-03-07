Edu Sacked By Nottingham Forest As Sporting Director

Edu’s arrival in July 2025 was seen as hugely significant following his highly successful period in north London, where he helped rebuild the Gunners into title contenders.

However, the Brazilian’s time in the East Midlands has been anything but stable, marked by a massive turnover of first-team staff and significant investment that failed to yield consistent results on the pitch.

Tensions behind the scenes have reportedly culminated in a formal instruction for the executive to stay away from both the iconic City Ground and the club’s training facilities.

The move suggests a definitive breakdown in the relationship between the former Gunners chief and the Forest hierarchy, including volatile owner Vangelis Marinakis.

Now according to various reports (via Fox Sports) Edu has now been relieved of his duties, leaving the door wide open to a return to his native Brazil.

It is believed that Flamengos are reportedly monitoring Edu’s situation closely as they consider him a prime candidate to replace Jose Boto.

Boto’s future at the Rio de Janeiro club is currently shrouded in uncertainty, and the board is believed to be enamoured by Edu’s extensive experience in European football and his previous work with the Brazil national team.

When questioned about the mounting rumours regarding his future and the links to the Rubro-Negro, Edu remained tight-lipped about any potential negotiations. Speaking to Lance!, before his exit he said: “I continue working in the group and cannot commit to any movement at the moment.”



