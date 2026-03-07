Turkey: Osimhen Bags Winner In Galatasaray’s Win Over Besiktas

Victor Osimhen netted the decisive goal as Galatasaray beat Istanbul rivals Besiktas 1-0 on Saturday night.

Osimhen scored the winning goal with a superb header from a delightful Leroy Sane’s cross.

Sane was sent off in the 62nd minute for a second bookable offence.

It was Osimhen’s 11th league goal of the season for the Yellow and Reds.

Read Also:Wrexham Goalie Okonkwo Targets Chelsea Upset

The 27-year-old has also registered four assists in 18 league appearances.

The 27-year-old was in action for the entire duration of the game.

His international teammate, Wilfred Ndidi was also paraded by Besiktas in the game.

It was Ndidi’s 19th league appearance of the season for the Black Eagles.



