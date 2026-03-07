Wrexham Goalie Okonkwo Targets Chelsea Upset

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has declared his readiness for the clash with Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

The FA Cup fifth round tie will hold at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday (today).

Okonkwo stated that the game presents Wrexham with a chance to make history.

“We always have the opportunity to create history here. Every season we play here, and every season I’ve had at Wrexham, there’s always been something we’ve been able to achieve,” Okonkwo told the club’s official website.

Read Also:Super Eagles Goalkeeper Cleared Of Match-Fixing Allegations

“That’s something that we’ve already done this season, and we’re looking for more. We’re going into the game as underdogs, which sometimes can work in your favour.

“It just gives you extra motivation and makes you want to fight more and give it everything you have. All we can do against Chelsea is give everything we have and see how the result goes.”

He added, “I’ve played against Chelsea in the academy for years. I know how good of a club they are. I think everyone knows how good of a club they are.

“It’s going to be a special moment for me to play such a big team in such an important competition.

“It’s come full circle, playing against them in the academy, dropping down to League Two, coming back up and then having the opportunity to play against them in such a big game in the FA Cup.”

By Adeboye Amosu



