Super Eagles Goalkeeper Cleared Of Match-Fixing Allegations

Tanzanian Premier League club Singida Black Stars SC have exonerated Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie from alleged match-fixing after completing an internal review into the matter, reports Completesports.com.

The 26-year-old was suspended by Singida Black Stars last month for alleged suspicious performance in three matches involving the club.

The matches in question included Singida’s clash against Flambeau du Centre in the CAF Confederation Cup as well as league fixtures against Pamba Jiji FC and Namungo FC in the NBC Premier League.

However, after reviewing the incidents, considering the player’s defense, and receiving clarification from the club’s General Manager, the investigation found no evidence linking Obasogie to match-fixing.

Obasogie has now been reinstated, and is free to continue his duties with Othmen Najjar’s side.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian has apologised for the situations that led to the suspicions, and pledged to work on the shortcomings identified in his performances to regain the confidence of supporters and stakeholders.

Obasogie linked up with Singida Black Stars last year after leaving Ethiopian outfit Fasil Kenema.

By Adeboye Amosu



