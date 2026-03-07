Osimhen, Ndidi Battle For Supremacy In Turkey

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi will clash when Galatasaray and Besiktas do battle in a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Saturday (today).

Holders Galatasaray top the league standings with 58 points from 24 matches, four more than second-placed Fenerbahce.

Besiktas sit in fourth position with 46 points from same number of matches.



Osimhen, who was top scorer in the Turkish top-flight last season has registered 17 goals, and four assists for the Yellow and Reds this term.

Ndidi, who joined Besiktas last summer, has made 18 league appearances for the Black Eagles with two goals to his name.

Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw earlier in the season at the RAMs Park.

Beşiktaş and Galatasaray are facing each other for the 136th time in Süper Lig history. In the matches played so far, Galatasaray has a 51-40 advantage in wins (44 draws).



