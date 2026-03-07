We’re Still Awaiting FIFA’s Verdict —NSC Boss, Dikko

National Sports Commission (NSC) chairman Shehu Dikko has said Nigeria is still awaiting FIFA’s verdict following reports that FIFA has confirmed DR Congo for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifying play-off in Mexico.

There were fears across the country on Wednesday evening following reports that the Super Eagles’ dream of making the party to the 2026 World Cup may have effectively ended after FIFA confirmed DR Congo as Africa’s representative in the upcoming inter-confederation play-off.

FIFA, in an official accreditation notice to media covering the event, outlined the competition format and confirmed DR Congo as one of the six nations that will compete for the final two spots at the expanded global tournament.

The other countries are Bolivia, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname.

Speaking to The Guardian, Dikko explained that including DR Congo as one of the six nations to compete for the final two spots does not rule out the possibility of Nigeria winning the eligibility case against the Congolese.

“As far as we know, FIFA is yet to give its verdict,” Dikko said. “We are monitoring the situation closely. The fact that DR Congo appears among the six nations to compete for the final two spots in the playoff is not enough to jump to the conclusion that FIFA has thrown out Nigeria’s petition. Some nations are also preparing for friendly matches. Things will change as soon as the FIFA verdict comes out.”

Dikko continued: “The FIFA we all know has a channel to pass such sensitive information across to the parties involved. The name of DR Congo appears on the fixtures for now because the matter brought before FIFA has not been decided. We are very hopeful that Nigeria will win the eligibility case, and the Super Eagles will proceed to play in the playoff, and possibly make the World Cup party. I want all Nigerians to remain calm, and wait for the final verdict.”

Commenting on the four-nation tournament in Jordan, Dikko said: “We are monitoring the situation. In the first place, we are not the organisers of the tournament. The war in the middle east might end today or tomorrow. There is still time to decide the next move for the Super Eagles.”



