Super Eagles Brace For Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire Test In African Nations League

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be up against perennial rivals Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire when the African Nations League gets underway.

The African Nations League will kick-off in 2029, according to Confederation of African Football, CAF, President, Patrice Motsepe.

The competition will be played across four regional zones of the continent – North Africa, West Africa, East Africa and Southern Africa.

The zonal winners will then do battle to decide the champions of the Nations League.

African Nations League will be played every two years, and matches will be during the international breaks.

CAF plan this new competition will go on to be their biggest income earner ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Africa Cup of Nations will be staged every four years after the 2028 edition.



