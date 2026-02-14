10 Nigerian Footballers Who Switched Clubs During 2025/2026 January Transfer Window

The 2025/2026 season January transfer window was a hive of activity, with clubs busy strengthening their squads and several players sealing moves to new teams.

Nigerian players were also part of the mid-season reshuffle, as a number of them completed transfers during the winter window.

For some, the move offered a fresh opportunity to secure regular playing time, while others earned big switches to more prominent clubs.

In this feature, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU highlights the Nigerian players who changed clubs during the winter transfer window.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta – Atletico Madrid)

Lookman made a big move to Atletico Madrid from Atalanta. After pushing to join Inter Milan without success last summer, La Dea finally agreed to allow him to move elsewhere.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a dream debut for Atletico, scoring and providing an assist in the Copa del Rey 5-0 rout of Real Betis.

The winger also registered a goal and an assist in the first leg of the semi-final win over Barcelona.

Frank Onyeka (Brentford – Coventry City)

The defensive midfielder moved to Sky Bet Championship club Coventry City on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Onyeka is aiming for regular minutes in Frank Lampard’s team after struggling for playing time at Brentford.

The 28-year-old made four league appearances for the Bees before making the switch. He spent last season on loan with Bundesliga club Augsburg.

Terem Moffi (OGC Nice – FC Porto)

Moffi has reunited with Francesco Farioli at Portuguese club FC Porto. Farioli signed the striker for OGC Nice from Lorient in January 2023.

The 26-year-old was assaulted by Nice fans following the club’s 3-1 loss to Lorient in November 2024. He failed to make an appearance for Les Aiglons after the unfortunate incident.

Porto have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem – Olympique Marseille)

The young midfielder earned a surprise move to Ligue 1 giants Olympique Marseille after impressing with modest Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

Nnadi was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. He made one appearance for Eric Chelle’s side at the competition.

He was also part of the Flying Eagles squad to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad – Valencia)

The forward is seeking a revival in familiar La Liga surroundings. After failing to make much impact at Real Sociedad, Sadiq joined Valencia on a permanent transfer.

He is not new to Valencia, having spent the second half of last season at Mestalla.

The striker scored five times in 16 league appearances during that spell.

Joe Aribo (Southampton – Leicester City)

Aribo rarely featured for Southampton in the first half of the season. The versatile midfielder made seven appearances for the Saints, all as a substitute, before linking up with Leicester City on loan.

The 29-year-old has boosted the Foxes’ midfield options, and his experience will be vital in their fight to avoid relegation.

Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra – Viktoria Plzen)

Former Flying Eagles striker Salim Fago Lawal joined Czech First Division club Viktoria Plzen from Croatia’s NK Istra in a deal worth €2.4m plus add-ons last month. It was one of the most valuable outgoing transfers in Istra’s history.

The 22-year-old scored 11 times in 57 league appearances for NK Istra.

The forward’s impressive form at Istra contributed to his call-up to Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen – Pisa)

A consistent performer for Czech First Division outfit Viktoria Plzen, Durosinmi was courted by a number of top clubs in Europe but opted to join Serie A strugglers Pisa.

The 23-year-old scored on his Serie A debut for Pisa against Atalanta on Friday, 16 January.

Emmanuel Dennis (Brondby IF – Free Transfer)

Dennis is looking to reignite his career after a difficult spell with Nottingham Forest. The 27-year-old had his contract mutually terminated by the Tricky Trees in August 2025.

Brondby offered him a contract until 2028 after an impressive trial period. He has also reunited with Steve Cooper, the man who signed him for Forest in 2022.

Philip Otele (FC Basel – Hamburger SV)

Otele has enjoyed a remarkable rise in his career. He started his professional career in Lithuania with Kauno Zalgiris before moving to Romania, where he played for UTA Arad and CFR Cluj.

He later moved to UAE Pro League club Al Wahda and then returned to Europe, linking up with Swiss outfit FC Basel.

Hamburg have the option to make his loan deal from Basel permanent at the end of the season.



