2028 Olympic Games Qualifiers: Super Falcons Await Sudan Or Comoros In Second Round

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on the winner of the clash between Sudan and Comoros in the second round of the qualifiers for the 2028 Olympic Games.

The draw ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

The qualifiers are structured in five knockout rounds to be played in home and away matches.

Read Also:2028 Olympic Games Qualifier: Super Falcons To Discover Opponents Wednesday

Sudan and Comoros are set to face off in the first round between June 1 and 9, with the winner advancing to take on the Super Falcons.

The second round of the qualifiers will take place between October 5 and 13.

Two teams will earn Africa’s slots at the women’s football tournament of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Nigeria and Copper Queens of Zambia represented the continent at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

By Adeboye Amosu



