2028 Olympic Games Qualifier: Super Falcons To Discover Opponents Wednesday

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will find out their opponents for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games women’s football qualifiers this week.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Tuesday that the draw for the African qualifying series will take place on Wednesday at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12 noon and will be streamed live on CAF TV.

A total of 35 national teams, including Super Falcons will participate in the qualifiers, which will be played over five rounds.

Read Also:U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Step Up Preparations In Ikenne For Malawi Clash

The other countries are; Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea.

Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are the other countries that will take part in the qualifiers.

Two teams will earn Africa’s slots at the women’s football tournament of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The Super Falcons and Copper Queens of Zambia represented the continent at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.



