Simeone Confirms Arsenal’s Interest In Alvarez

Arsenal are interested in Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez but face competition to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, according to Diego Simeone, Sky Sports reports.

The Atletico Madrid manager confirmed the interest at his press conference before the two sides meet in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Metropolitano Stadium.

“I’m not inside Julian Alvarez’s head,” he said when asked about reports linking him with the Gunners.

“I understand it’s normal that an extraordinary player like Julian Alvarez is wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona.

“It’s normal because he’s very good.”

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 2.96 1xbet X Draw 3.34 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.643 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal to score first Arsenal scored first in 7 of their last 10 away matches. Arsenal under 2.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 2.5 goals in 14 of the last 15 matches. Arsenal under 1.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches.

Alvarez has scored 48 goals in 104 games for Atletico Madrid since his £82m move from Manchester City, where he won back-to-back Premier League titles and was part of the 2022/23 treble.

The 26-year-old is known to Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta, who oversaw his move to Atletico from the Etihad Stadium.

Alvarez, who also won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, has sat out of Atletico’s last two games due to a minor injury but is expected to feature against Arsenal.

The Gunners added Viktor Gyokeres to their front line last summer but the former Sporting striker, their top scorer this season with 18 goals, was dropped in favour of Kai Havertz before the Germany international picked up an injury against Newcastle.

Sky Sports News understands Arsenal plan to be active in the summer transfer market and intend to add a forward, a central midfielder and a full-back.



