Lookman: I’m Ready For Arsenal Showdown

Atletico Madrid winger Ademola Lookman says he is fit and ready to take on Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday at the Metropolitano.

The Nigerian international had been sidelined for Atletico’s last two matches with an adductor injury but has now recovered in time for the clash against the Gunners.

Lookman Ready For Gunners Test

“I missed the last few matches, but now I feel much better,” Lookman told a press conference on Monday.

“The first time I played against Arsenal was when I was a kid, with Charlton. Wednesday will be a very special game.”

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Home Support Crucial

Lookman believed the support of the home fans will be crucial against the Gunners.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 2.957 1xbet X Draw 3.33 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.652 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal to score first Arsenal scored first in 7 of their last 10 away matches. Arsenal under 2.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 2.5 goals in 14 of the last 15 matches. Arsenal under 1.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches.

“As long as we have the fans with us, it’s special. They give us a lot of energy. When we played in Barcelona, the fans were at our hotel since 11am, that feeling is just unmatched,” added the Nigeria international.

Simeone’s Big Impact

Lookman also reflected on his progress under the guidance of manager Diego Simeone.

“I’ve grown in every way with Diego Simeone, especially defensively. I think I’m a more complete player now, but I can still improve in every aspect. It’s great to have his trust, it gives you even more confidence,”he stated.

By Adeboye Amosu



