Italy Has More Than 50 Percent Chance Of Replacing Iran At 2026 World Cup —Trump’s Envoy

Donald Trump’s special envoy Paolo Zampolli has told Italian media there is ‘more than a 50 per cent chance’ Italy will replace Iran in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Italian-American former modelling agent and now US President Trump’s special envoy for global partnerships has been single-handedly trying to push FIFA into the controversial switch for this summer’s tournament.

As the USA and Iran are currently engaged in what the President has repeatedly described as a war, it remains to be seen whether the team will feel safe participating in the World Cup, or even be allowed into the country.

So Zampolli is arguing that FIFA should exclude Iran and instead draft Italy in as the highest-ranked team that failed to qualify.

“I’d say there is more than a 50 per cent chance of Italy participating in the World Cup,” Zampolli told RAI GR Parlamento (via Football Italia) in Italy.

“I will meet Gianni Infantino in Miami for the Formula 1 GP this weekend. There shouldn’t be a World Cup without Italy, the decision is down to Infantino and Trump.”

Zampolli is very much on his own in this pursuit, because many figures from Italian football have already said they would refuse to take Iran’s place in the World Cup.

The former modelling agent, who claims he introduced Melania Trump to her husband, explained how he came up with this plan.

Also Read: Infantino: Iran Will Play At 2026 World Cup

“I saw that Iran was still not confirmed due to the war, so I asked Infantino for the chances of Italy getting recalled,” explained Zampolli.

“On top of that, visas are very difficult to get now and we don’t want people coming in who could do some bad things. If you are sending people who are not welcome in the United States of America, then it’s better they don’t come.

“I haven’t spoken to Trump yet, but he has not decided either way. Iranian players are welcome, but Secretary Marco Rubio was clear on the fact we cannot allow in people who don’t love the United States of America.

“If Iran do not participate, I don’t know if we are prepared to bring anyone else in, but anything could happen.”



