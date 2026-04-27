Former Flying Eagles Midfielder Targets More Goals For Aberdeen

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Afeez Aremu is determined to score more goals for Aberdeen, reports Completesports.com.

Aremu netted the decisive goal in Aberdeen’s 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock last weekend.

Aremu Wants More Goals

The midfielder says though there could be more to come.

“This is always what I’ve been looking for, second balls, after the crosses, after the corner kick, because I like to stay outside the box. In Norway, I scored a similar goal, I practise in training, and during the warm-up. I’m used to that position, so I’m always hoping the ball will come. If I get ten of these, maybe I’ll score seven,” Aremu told the club’s official website.

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“This will motivate me more to shoot from outside of the box. We have four games left. I’m hoping for more. This gives me more courage to keep going during my games.

“I feel I am playing better because my fitness level is much better now. When I came here, Celtic should be my first game, but I spoke with the coach, I said I was not ready to play this game because of my fitness level. They have to introduce me more and more, getting 45 minutes, an hour, to get my fitness level going. I’m not on my best performance yet, but I’m starting to bring my quality to the game now.

“Today was a big win for us. You can see it in the table. This is not the end though. We have to keep going and focus on Livingston. It’s going to be a difficult game, so we just have to keep going. This game, we just have to leave it behind. It’s past now, so we have to focus on the present. I think we have a lot to do because all the teams at the table are fighting to survive the relegation. We are not there yet.

“Before moving to Aberdeen, I spoke to a lot of senior players in Nigeria. I spoke to them about Aberdeen. It’s a big club. They’ve always been in Europe. Every season, they stay in the top six. When I came here, I hoped I could help the team in the top six and fight for the European tournament. Unfortunately, we couldn’t. The goal now is to survive the relegation. Next season, we’ll start afresh and put Aberdeen where they belong.”

By Adeboye Amosu



