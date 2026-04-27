Super Eagles Defender Voted Rangers’ Player Of The Year

Super Eagles defender Emmanuel Fernandez has been voted the Rangers men’s player of the year for the 2025/26 season, following a standout debut campaign.



The 24-year-old Nigerian center-back, signed from Peterborough, overcame a slow start to become a vital part of the Ibrox side’s defense, earning widespread praise for his consistency and development.

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Known for his aerial ability and goal threat, the Nigeria international was named in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year.



Due to his high performance, he is reportedly targeted by Premier League clubs like Arsenal and West Ham, along with Feyenoord.



Following his club form, he earned a maiden call-up to the Nigeria national team and made his debut on March 27, 2026, in a 2-1 victory over Iran and scored his first international goal shortly after against Jordan.







