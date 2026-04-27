Galatasaray Plot Bigger Role For Osimhen

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has hinted Victor Osimhen could take a more bigger responsibility at the club next season.

The Nigeria international has established himself as a pivotal figure since his arrival at the RAMS Park two years ago.

Osimhen inspired Galatasaray to a domestic double in the 2024/25 season with a prolific return in goals and assists across all competitions.

Read Also:‘He’s Very Important’ — Buruk Praises Osimhen’s Impact At Galatasaray

This season, the Nigeria international has scored 20 goals across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

Buruk stated that the 27-year-old will soon be appointed as one of the club’s captains.

“Of course. Our president and board, together with me, will make the best decision on that. He’s a very strong leader, and he is already one of the hidden captains within the team,” Buruk declared after Galatasaray’s home win over Fenerbahçe on Sunday.

On the international stage, Osimhen was named Super Eagles vice-captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu



