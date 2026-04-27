Ngannou: Joshua, Fury Fight Will Be Difficult To Predict

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has disclosed that it will be difficult to predict the outcome of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s potential fight.



Ngannou, who went the distance with Fury in 2023 before suffering a stoppage defeat to Joshua in 2024, believes the outcome would be far from predictable.



In a chat with FightHype, Ngannou stated that both fighters possess strong punching powers.



“I think it’s a great fight. How it’s going to go? It’s the fight game – nobody knows what will happen.

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“They are both elite fighters, but we all know how tricky Fury can be. He’s managed to be very hard to beat,” Ngannou said.



The long-awaited heavyweight showdown between Fury and Joshua is being targeted for November 2026, with talks entering the final stages.



Both fighters are expected to have “tune-up” bouts to shake off ring rust and manage injuries. Fury recently beat Arslanbek Makhmudov, while Joshua is recovering from a car accident and preparing for a potential July return.



