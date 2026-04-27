NPFl: Finidi Banks On New Scoring Sensation Surveyor For Goals Against Abia Warriors

Surveyor Emerges As Rivers United’s New Scoring Sensation

Finidi George, Rivers United head coach, is banking on the Pride of Rivers’ newly found scoring sensation, Handsome Surveyor, for goals when his side host Abia Warriors in this weekend’s NPFL Matchday 36 fixture at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt, Completesports.com reports.

Surveyor has emerged as Rivers United’s striking revelation of the moment after scoring four goals in the State FA Cup games.

He has also netted five goals in the club’s last four consecutive matches across all competitions. In the league, he has scored two goals — one each against Kun Khalifat and Kano Pillars — in 210 minutes of action across eight appearances.

Finidi Backs Surveyor To Deliver In Crucial Abia Warriors Clash

After scoring his fourth FA Cup goal in Sunday’s 3–0 win against Willbros FC in the Rivers State FA Cup final, Finidi was quick to praise the youngster’s rise and expressed hope that he would replicate his scoring form against Abia Warriors in Sunday’s crucial NPFL Matchday 36 clash.

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“Yeah, he waited for his time and I think everything is working for him,” Finidi, a former Super Eagles winger, said after the FA Cup triumph.

“I just hope that he can bring that again against Abia Warriors. In football, goal-scoring is all about effort and luck, so luck is on his side. We hope that he will be lucky that day [against Abia Warriors] to get us one or two goals.

“We’ll continue to encourage him and ensure he recovers fully because he’s played three matches in one week. We’ll make sure he recovers fully for that game.”

Striker’s Form Boosts Rivers United Title Push

Rivers United remain firmly in the race for the 2025/2026 NPFL title, sitting in second position with 58 points, just one point behind leaders Rangers, who have 59 points.

The former Super Eagles coach further underlined the importance of the FA Cup victory, stressing that it is always vital to head into big games like Sunday’s clash against Abia Warriors on the back of a morale-boosting win.

“It’s good to have a victory before that important match. Yes, we scored three goals [today] and I just hope that we can replicate that against Abia Warriors.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be 3–0, but it would be nice for us to score more than one goal. The goal-scoring form is good; in these three games we’ve played this week, let’s see how we can replicate that against Abia Warriors.

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“But it’s not going to be an easy match. We have to work hard. We have at least six days to prepare the boys properly for that encounter.”

Surveyor Inspires Confidence After Rivers FA Cup Triumph

The UEFA Champions League winner with Ajax reflected on the importance of the Rivers FA Cup triumph to his team.

“We’re quite happy with the victory. The FA Cup is always important in the state. You have to win it before you can go to the national level,” Finidi said.

“So we’re quite happy. In the first half, we didn’t push that much, but I think in the second half we came all out, pressed them high, forced them into mistakes and, at the end of the day, we got the opening goal which gave us the lead, and then the second and third goals came.”

By Sab Osuji



