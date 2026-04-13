NPFL: Finidi Applauds Rivers United’s Win Over Plateau United

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has said he is pleased with his team’s performance in their matchday 34 encounter against Plateau United.

The one-time champion defeated Gbenga Ogunbote’s side 1-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Wisdom Samuel scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute, finishing off a fine assist from Taofeek Otaniyi.

Rivers United returned to the summit following the hard-earned victory.

Read Also:NPFL: Rivers United Reclaim Top Spot, Enyimba Thrash Katsina United

Finidi Lauds Victory

Finidi acknowledged that it was a comfortable win for his team.

“It’s a match that we didn’t create too many scoring chances, but the shot went in in the first half. I think in the second half, we had another chance. That was the highlight of the match,” Finidi told the club’s media.

“We didn’t suffer much, it was a game that we controlled properly, no too much stress at the back. We didn’t create much too.

“If you look at the overall performance of the team,it was a good one. We are quite happy with the performance, and the victory.”

Rivers United will face Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in their next game this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



