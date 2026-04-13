Chelsea Legend Terry Buys English Football Club

Chelsea legend John Terry is the latest big-name star to buy a football club — taking over Colchester United, The Sun

The ex-England ace, 45, is poised to announce a £14million deal for the League Two outfit alongside a consortium.

It comes after Ryan Reynolds’ success with Wrexham, Snoop Dogg’s involvement with Swansea and Will Ferrell popping up at Leeds.

An insider said: “JT is really excited for it to become official.”

And the former England defender is expected to have “significant influence” over the footballing side of the Essex-based club.

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“JT”, whose 22-year-old nephew Frankie Terry is on Colchester’s books, is the latest big name to join a club’s board, with the most successful being Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham.

An insider told The Sun: “This has been a long time in the making, and JT is really excited for it all to become official.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 2.4 1xbet X Draw 3.58 1xbet Manchester United 3.13 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Manchester United has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Chelsea. BTTS Yes In 9 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Halftime draw Manchester United has drawn at halftime in 8 of their last 10 away matches.

“He’s a hugely passionate advocate of lower league football, and helping clubs get the support and publicity they deserve.

“He’s already been down to the training ground a few times and got stuck in without any fanfare.

“He really believes in the boys and, for their part, the lads at Colchester are absolutely buzzing that he’s getting involved.

“He will bring a real stardust. Everyone involved with Colchester is excited, and the hope is this deal will really put them on the map as they push for promotion.”

Terry enjoyed a glittering career at Chelsea, and has a banner at Stamford Bridge proclaiming him “Captain, leader, legend”.

He won a string of trophies including five Premier League titles plus the Champions League in 2012, famously joining in the celebrations in full kit despite being suspended for the final.



