Galatasaray Struggle Without Osimhen In Kocaelispor Draw — Buruk

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has admitted that his team has found it difficult to cope without Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com.
The 27-year-old has missed Galatasaray’s last three games due to injury.
The Yellow and Reds have recorded one win, and two defeats in the Nigeria international’s absence.
Buruk’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Kocaelispor at the RAMS Park on Sunday.
Galatasaray’s lead at the top of the table was cut to two points following the stalemate.
Buruk acknowledged Osimhen’s importance to his team’s attacking play.
“Playing three games in a row this week wore us out. The most critical part was having two or three players at half capacity. Yunus, Lang and Sara played with injuries,” Buruk was quoted by Sporx.
“The game with Osimhen is also valuable and important. It was tough without Osimhen.”
By Adeboye Amosu
But you have Baris Yilmaz already…….the one who sees himself equal in might and praise to Osimhen, the one who can’t stand Osimhen taking hard -earned glory for every fantastic performance.
He’s had all the time in the world now to prove that he can lift Galatasaray on his shoulders and fire them to the top, but it’s been from one dropped point to another since Osimhen was out.