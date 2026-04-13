Boniface Must Lose Weight –Werder Bremen Legend

Werder Bremen legend Aílton Gonçalves da Silva has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface must lose some weight if he is to return to his scoring form.



Recall that the Nigerian international recently returned to the club following rehabilitation at Bayer Leverkusen for a knee injury sustained in January.



Boniface has resumed individual training as of late March/early April, with hopes of featuring for the Bundesliga side before the season ends.

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However, Da Silva, in a chat with Bild, has reacted to Boniface’s extra weight, saying that the Super Eagles star must lose some weight.



“His belly is unbelievable. He absolutely has to lose weight.



“I don’t see him scoring any more goals for Werder this season,” Aílton added.



Since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen on loan, Boniface has made 11 appearances for Werder Bremen, bagging two assists.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Werder Bremen 2.114 1xbet X Draw 3.695 1xbet Hamburger SV 3.675 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights SV Werder Bremen win Hamburger SV has lost 6 of their last 10 away matches in the Bundesliga. Hamburger SV over 0.5 goals Hamburger SV scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Under 2.5 goals 3 of the last 5 meetings between Hamburger SV and SV Werder Bremen ended with less than 2.5 goals.



