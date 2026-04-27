‘He Plays Every Match Like It’s His Last’ –Ex-Besiktas Winger Hails Osimhen’s Hunger For Goals

Former Besiktas winger Nihat Kahveci has praised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s positive attitude in Galatasaray’s victory over Fenerbahçe on Sunday.



Recall that the Nigerian international netted a goal as the host thrashed Fenerbahçe 3-0 in the Istanbul derby.



Reacting to his impressive performance, Kahveci lauded Osimhen’s continuous hunger for goals and contribution to the progress of the team.

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“Osimhen plays every match like it’s his last. This is a very important character trait.



“He doesn’t say, ‘I’ve scored 40 goals, man’; it’s as if he hasn’t scored any, striving like he’s about to score his first!” Kahveci said in quotes revealed by Avrupa Fatihi on X.



Osimhen has been in prolific form for Galatasaray in the 2025-26 season, scoring 20 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.



