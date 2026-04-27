‘He’s Very Important’ — Buruk Praises Osimhen’s Impact At Galatasaray

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has praised Victor Osimhen’s impact, saying the striker raises the level of those around him.

Osimhen returned to the starting lineup for the Yellow and Reds on Sunday against Fenerbahçe after recovering from an injury sustained last month.

The Nigerian forward made an immediate impact, opening the scoring in a commanding 3-0 win at RAMS Park.

He nearly added a second goal early in the second half, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Read Also:‘We Fought Well’ — Osimhen Reacts To Galatasaray Win Over Fenerbahçe

The 27-year-old has now scored 20 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season, underlining his importance to the team.

Buruk Lauds Osimhen

Buruk emphasized Osimhen’s value, describing him as a key figure whose presence significantly boosts the squad.

“Osimhen is valuable and important for us. He’s a character who elevates the performance of his teammates,” Buruk said after the game.

“Today was his 17th match in the starting XI in the league. He has almost not played half of the matches.

“Everyone was good in the match, but especially Osimhen and Yunus performed very well. I would like to choose them as the men of the match.”

By Adeboye Amosu





