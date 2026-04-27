Anambra FA Cup: Ozonweke Celebrates First Coaching Title As Edel FC Retain Crown

Phinan Ozonweke, a former Rangers International defender and now Head Coach of Edel FC, a Nigeria National League (NNL) side, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is excited and delighted after winning his first major trophy as a coach with a league team.

Ozonweke was in the Edel FC dugout as they successfully retained their Anambra State FA Cup title with an emphatic 2–0 victory over Amanda FC in the final at NEROS Stadium, Nanka, on Sunday, April 26 2026.

Ozonweke Hails Historic First Coaching Triumph

Solomon Ugwu, who missed a penalty in the sixth minute of the contest, scored the opening goal in the closing stages of the encounter.

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Damien Udoye doubled the advantage with a powerful left-footed effort in the second half as Ozonweke’s side sealed a 2–0 win and claimed the ₦2 million cash prize.

Ozonweke, who once played for Heartland of Owerri, could not hide his joy afterwards, stating that the trophy marked his first major title as Head Coach of a league team.

“I feel so good because this is my first major trophy as Head Coach of a league team,” Ozonweke exclusively told Completesports.com.

“So, I am grateful to God and also thankful to the players for making it happen.”

Ozonweke Reflects On Tough Final Against Amanda FC

Reflecting on the match, the gaffer paid tribute to Amanda FC for pushing his side hard in the final. He also lamented his team’s lack of clinical finishing in the final third.

“They are a good side. They gave their all, which made the game tough and exciting for the fans. It also brought to the fore the quality the FA Cup is known for — a competition that respects no one.

“But I will also say that as good as they are, they were fortunate we did not score more than two goals because we wasted many chances. In the first half, it was a series of missed opportunities, which limited us to just one goal.

“That is football. I thank God we eventually won because many top league teams crashed out before the final — Heartland, Kano Pillars, Abia Warriors, among others.

“So, for these boys to win today, it is a thing of joy and I thank them so much.”

Cup Success A Major Boost For Ozonweke And Edel FC

He further revealed that the Cup triumph is a fitting reward for the club’s president and a sign of greater achievements ahead.

Also Read: Edel FC Appoint Former Rangers Captain Phinan Ozonweke As New Head Coach

“When I joined the team, they were second from bottom in the NNL Conference A table. We survived relegation, and now we have something, the ANSFA/Neros FA Cup, to present to him.

“At least, that is something. It represents something much bigger to come. Do not forget, there is financial reward attached to the Cup win.”

Focus Turns To Federation Cup Challenge

Responding to questions on Edel FC’s participation in the President Federation Cup as one of Anambra State’s representatives, Ozonweke admitted that improvements are needed ahead of the national competition.

“We have identified some lapses in the team. What we need to do now is correct them because it will be tougher at the national level.

“In school, we were taught in geography that ‘the higher you go, the cooler it becomes’. But in football, the further you progress in a competition, the tougher it becomes.”

By Sab Osuji



