EXCLUSIVE: Maikaba Awaits NFF Verdict On Flying Eagles Job, Siasia Wants U-23 Team Job

Maikaba Confirms Application But Silence From NFF Persists

Abdu Maikaba, former Wikki Tourists head coach, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is yet to hear or receive any official correspondence from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), despite duly submitting his application for the Nigeria men’s U-20 national team, Flying Eagles coaching job.

The 61-year-old tactician, who has previously managed Akwa United, Plateau United and Kano Pillars, revealed on Monday morning that contrary to reports suggesting he has been appointed to replace incumbent gaffer Aliyu Zubairu, he has not been contacted by the NFF.

“Truth is that I duly submitted my papers for the Flying Eagles coaching job, but as we speak, I have not heard or received any communication from the NFF in that regard,” Maikaba told Completesports.com.

Also Read: NPFL: Wikki Tourists Accept Maikaba’s Resignation, Bashir Sale Takes Interim Charge

“I am still waiting to hear from them. But I must say that nobody has told me anything about the job.”

Siasia Targets Return Through U-23 Team Job

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia is seeking a return to the national team set-up after a lengthy absence, having submitted his application for the vacant U-23 Olympic team coaching position.

Maikaba Not Alone As Competition Heats Up

The U-23 role became vacant following the departure of former head coach Salisu Yusuf, who has taken up a managerial position with Benin Republic Premier League side, Cotton FC.

Siasia famously led Nigeria’s U-23 team to the final of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, securing a silver medal.

Also in contention for the U-23 men’s national team job is former Super Eagles forward ,Daniel Amokachi.

By Sab Osuji



