NPFL: Wikki Tourists Accept Maikaba’s Resignation, Bashir Sale Takes Interim Charge

Coach Bashir Sale has taken temporary charge of Wikki Tourists of Bauchi following the resignation of the club’s Technical Adviser, Abdul Maikaba, on Monday, 9 February 2026, Completesports.com reports.

Sale was Maikaba’s immediate assistant and, in the order of hierarchy, is next in line within the club’s technical department.

Sale Begins Reign

He will supervise the technical affairs of the Giant Elephants pending the appointment of a substantive Head Coach.

Following Maikaba’s departure, the management of Wikki Tourists held an exhaustive meeting on Tuesday, during which his resignation formed the crux of deliberations.

Wikki Tourists Commend Maikaba

Rising from the meeting, the management accepted Maikaba’s resignation, commended him for his selfless service to the club and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“The management of Wikki Tourists of Bauchi appreciates his services and contributions during his time with Wikki Tourists and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” a statement from the club’s management, made available to Completesports.com, said.

The statement was silent on Maikaba’s substantive successor. However, an official of the club, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that “for now, Bashir Sale, who is next in rank to Maikaba, will remain in charge until the management appoints a new Head Coach”.

By Sab Osuji



