How Man United Can Win EPL Title Next Season –Red Devils Treble Winner

Former Man United midfielder Nicky Butt insists that the Red Devils can win the Premier League next season amid their brilliant form under Michael Carrick.

Man Utd have won all four of Carrick’s first four matches to put them fourth in the Premier League and give them a good chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January after a poor 14 months in charge, and some former players and pundits are starting to come round to the idea of the former Man Utd midfielder replacing the Portuguese coach permanently.

Without saying that Carrick should stay on as manager, former Man Utd midfielder Butt reckons the Red Devils can win the Premier League next season with the right additions over the summer.

Butt said on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast (via Football365): “Yeah, if they get the right players in I think they could, yeah.

“But that’s more a reflection on the other teams that are around. It’s not two amazing teams fighting for the title and United are right underneath them.

“I said a few months ago that we’re five or six years off winning the league because it’s a plan you need to go through. So I sound like a d*** saying we can challenge next season but I just can’t see any of the other teams running away with it.

“We’ve spoken about Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool – there’s no team there that you can guarantee are going to dominate the Premier League now.

“There’s no team that look like dominating for the next ten years. Arsenal don’t scare me… they are a great team and have a great squad but they don’t put the fear into other teams like Man City did or Arsenal and United did back in the day.

“If you asked me this question two months ago I would have said no but now it looks like we’re going to get back into the Champions League.

“That means your target audiences for players is a lot bigger and you’re going to get better players with more quality.

“If they get back into the Champions League and then get their recruitment right, I think United will have a chance, yeah.”



