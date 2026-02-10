U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Will Conquer Senegal In Dakar – Aduku

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku is upbeat his team will record a positive outing against the Lionesses of Senegal, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria head into the second leg of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round tie with a slim 1-0 advantage.

“We will overcome because we have reviewed the match and taken a lot of lessons on board. I commend the girls for regrouping after a tough first half, adjusting tactics and showing character in the second half. We could have won by more goals because we created a number of opportunities in that second period,” Aduku told thenff.com.

“In Senegal, we must defend resolutely and attack with purpose. We will play with focus and determination.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed officials from the Kingdom of Morocco to take charge of the game.

Zakia El Grini will be the referee, to be assisted by Karima Khadiri (AR1) and Ihsane Ennouajeli Nouajli (AR2), with Zoulaikha Harmasse as fourth official. Oumou Souleymane Kane from Mauritania will be the commissioner while Kenyan Alice Kimani will be in the role of referee assessor.

Saturday’s encounter will hold at the

for Stade Lat Dior in Thies, which is 70 kilometres from the capital, Dakar.

The game will kick-off at 5pm Senegal time (6pm Nigeria time).

By Adeboye Amosu



