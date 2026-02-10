NPFL: Bayelsa United Coach Okara Insists Title, Survival Race Still Wide Open

Meremu Okara, Bayelsa United Head Coach, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the ongoing 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season remains wide open, both at the top and at the bottom of the table.

Okara reckons that with 13 matches still to be played in the regular fixture schedule, anything can still happen, especially as there are no significant gaps separating the leading teams and those battling at the lower end of the standings.

The Restoration Boys currently sit 16th on the NPFL table with 28 points, with a possible 39 points still available to play for.

NPFL Table Still Tight At Both Ends

“I’ve not done the calculations regarding the remaining 13 games (39 points), but I do know for a fact that it’s still an open contest, both at the top and the bottom half of the table,” Okara, a former Sharks and Dolphins (now Rivers United) right wing-back, told Completesports.com on Tuesday.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Goalie Ogunga Rallies Teammates Against Former Club Bayelsa United

“Yes, there are 13 matches still remaining, but a look at the table reveals that there is not much gap between the teams at the top. The same also applies to those at the lower end.

“If you ask me, it’s only Rivers United, perhaps, and maybe one other team thereabouts, that could be said to have a distinct points gap over the other contenders.

“That’s also the same situation at the bottom half of the table. So, I think if we win maybe three straight games on the bounce now, our position will improve positively.

“For now, I believe nothing is concluded and the battle rages on,” Coach Okara said.

Okara Targets Late-Season Push For Bayelsa United Improvement

Coach Okara is fully aware of the enormous challenges involved in rescuing the team as the season enters its decisive phase.

Also Read: NPFL: Dogo Celebrates El-kanemi Warriors Away Win Over Bayelsa United

Having carried out a technical review of his team’s performances in the first stanza of the campaign, the Bayelsa United tactician identified grey areas that needed urgent attention and took advantage of the January transfer window to strengthen the squad.

January Transfer Window Used To Address Attacking Weakness

“We did some signings during the transfer window,” Coach Okara explained.

“We discovered that our major problem during the first round was in attack, so we tried to sign some attackers.

“Altogether, we signed five players — three attackers, an attacking midfielder and a defender — and we hope to do our best in the final phase of the season,” Coach Okara concluded.

By Sab Osuji



