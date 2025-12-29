NPFL: Dogo Celebrates El-kanemi Warriors Away Win Over Bayelsa United

El-kanemi Warriors technical adviser Kabiru Dogo is full of excitement following his team’s away win over Bayelsa United, reports Completesports.com.

The Maiduguri club defeated Bayelsa United 1-0 at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Sunday.

Sadiq Mohammed scored the winning goal for the visitors.

It was El-kanemi Warriors’ first away win of the season.

“Alhamdulillah, after our game against Enyimba FC, we went back to the drawing board to assess our mistakes and make necessary adjustments” Dogo told the club’s media.

“The boys responded positively throughout the week, putting in a lot of work during training sessions.

“Special appreciation goes to our wonderful fans for their prayers and support. They stand by us in sunshine and rain, and their energy continues to motivate the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



