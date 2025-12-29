Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: We’ll Fight To Beat Super Eagles — Uganda Goalie Onyango

    Adeboye Amosu
    Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has declared the team’s readiness for battle against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

    Paul Put’s men are still searching for their first win at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    The Cranes of Uganda started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

    Uganda held their regional rivals Taifa Stars of Tanzania to a 1-1 draw in their second game.

    They must now win their last group game against the Super Eagles to have any chance of progressing into the knockout round.

    Onyango declared that they will give their all to win the game.

    “We have an opportunity against Nigeria. Tough game, but it is what it is. We need to keep going,” Onyango said ahead of the game.

    Uganda and Nigeria will clash at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Tuesday.

