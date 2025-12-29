AFCON 2025: We’re Confident Of Maintaining Our Good Record Against Nigeria -Uganda Defender, Obita

Uganda star defender Jordan Obita has said the current players of the Cranes have the confidence to maintain the country’s good record against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Uganda will face the Super Eagles for the second time at the AFCON after both teams first clashed at the tournament in 1978 in Ghana.

Their first meeting 47 years ago which was in the semi-finals saw Uganda secure a 2-1 win against the Super Eagles.

After that first encounter, both teams have also faced each other in AFCON qualifiers and international friendly matches.

Uganda has four wins, one draw and two defeats against the Super Eagles in their head-to-head.

Now the Cranes are in a must win situation against a Nigerian side that are already through to the round of 16, thanks to victories against Tanzania and Tunisia.

Uganda had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Tanzania after losing 3-1 to Tunisia in their group opener.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match presser, Obita said he is banking on the current squad to keep their impress record against the Super Eagles intact.

“We will go into the game with full confidence,” Obita said. “Regardless, we have no choice but to be confident and believe in ourselves because we know we need to win the game.

“Obviously, in the past Uganda has a good record against Nigeria and I do believe in the squad that we have.

“Right now we have one point from two games and we know that if we win this game we have a good chance of going through.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



