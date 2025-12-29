AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Clash Won’t Be Easy — Uganda Coach Put

Uganda head coach Paul Put is looking forward to a difficult test against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Cranes will be up against Éric Chelle’s men in their last group game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Uganda must win the game to have any chance of progressing to the Round of 16 having managed just one point from their opening two games against Tunisia and Tanzania.

The Super Eagles are through to the knockout round, and need just one point to secure top spot in Group C.

Put is aware beating the Super Eagles won’t be an easy task for his team.

The Belgian however challenged his players to keep fighting and not give up.

“I told the players we must keep believing and fight until the last game. We are disappointed, but we have to reset and prepare for Nigeria. It won’t be easy,” Put said ahead of the game.

By Adeboye Amosu



