NPFL: Abia Warriors Coach Amapakabo Relishes Fourth Away Win Of 2025/2026 Season

Imama Amapakabo was literally on cloud nine after his side, Abia Warriors, edged hosts Plateau United 1-0 inside the impressive New Jos Road Stadium, Jos, in Sunday’s Matchday 18 fixture of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign, Completesports.com reports.

Abia Warriors Snatch Vital Jos Victory

Twenty-two-year-old Abubakar Taheer, in his first season with Abia Warriors following a switch from El-Kanemi Warriors, scored the solitary match-winner 23 minutes into the second half of the feisty encounter.

The win in Jos marked Abia Warriors’ fourth away victory of the season, having previously beaten Kwara United 1-0 in Ilorin, Niger Tornadoes 2-1 in Minna and Kun Khalifat 1-0 in Owerri.

Warriors Climb NPFL Standings

Following Sunday’s triumph, Abia Warriors moved up to second place on the NPFL standings, underlining their strong title credentials as the first round of the season draws to a close.

“Every victory is exciting. It’s been long since we had this three-game winning streak,” Amapakabo, a former Nigeria junior international goalkeeper, told reporters after the game.

“We needed to end the first round of the 2025/2026 league on a high. It’s really exciting and I can say that journeying back home, I think, is going to be shorter now.”

Youngster Taheer Earns Amapakabo’s Tactical Trust

Asked about his thoughts on the youngster whose strike earned his side maximum points, Amapakabo explained that Abubakar Taheer’s inclusion was influenced by the size of the New Jos Road Stadium, which demands players with energy, speed and pace.

“He’s one of the players that joined us at the beginning of the season, but he didn’t do well at a certain point and hadn’t played for a very long time.

“But coming into this game, we knew the pitch is big. We needed players who could cover a lot of ground with speed and pace. So we included him in the game plan and I think it paid off.”

Abia Warriors Punish Plateau United’s Predictability

Coach Amapakabo said his Abia Warriors side punished Plateau United for their poor tactical approach.

“The home team, Plateau United, were under pressure, so expectedly, we knew they were going to play the long ball, waiting for my team to make mistakes instead of trying to create something.

“When you wait for the away team to make mistakes, the game is not in your hands because you’re not controlling it. It’s always better to keep the ball, plan, play and impose your tactical formation.

“They were too predictable. These were situations we had prepared for and made contingency arrangements for. We knew they were going to be predictable.”

By Sab Osuji



