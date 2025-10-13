NPFL: Amapakabo Urges Abia Warriors Players To Develop Self-Belief In Front Of Goal

Abia Warriors’ Head Coach and former Nigeria junior international, Imama Amapakabo, has identified ‘self-belief’ as an essential quality his players must possess inside the opponents’ 18-yard box to score goals, Completesports.com reports.

Amapakabo Delighted With Victory Over El-Kanemi Warriors

Amapakabo, who won the 2015/2016 NPFL title with Rangers International, made the remark after Abia Warriors’ 2-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 8 fixture in Umuahia.

Casmir Azubuike scored a first-half brace in the 23rd and 27th minutes to seal victory for the home side.

The coach noted that his players’ lack of composure in the final third prevented them from recording a bigger margin in the encounter.

“I’m always excited when we win,” Amapakabo said with a smile.

“We played far better in the first half compared to the second. At a point, it looked like we took our foot off the throttle. But kudos to El-Kanemi Warriors — they put us under pressure even though they didn’t create any clear-cut chances.

“Defensively, we did very well, but it’s still a work in progress in terms of finishing. I think it’s something we must work on seriously. The players must have self-belief when they get into the final third — that’s what’s lacking right now.”

Azubuike Shines With Brace

Casmir Azubuike’s two goals took his season’s tally to three, and Amapakabo was full of praise for the NPFL debutant forward.

“Kudos to him. I’ve always believed he has so much to offer. The goals he scored today will give him confidence and belief in himself to push harder. That line he’s refused to cross, he can always cross it,” the 56-year-old gaffer said.

When asked why he kept Azubuike on until the 80th minute before substituting him, Amapakabo explained:

“He was doing well in the game. I don’t make substitutions just for the sake of it. At some point, some players get fatigued, and you have to bring them out.

It was purely tactical. Kudos to him — he really worked hard both offensively and defensively today.”

Perfect Response After Defeat To Rangers

Abia Warriors went into the game seeking redemption after their 2-0 defeat to Rangers in a Matchday 7 clash at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Amapakabo described the win over El-Kanemi Warriors as the perfect response to that setback.

“It was a perfect response. We created several chances in the first half and could have been four or five goals up. Unfortunately, we didn’t convert them.

The second half wasn’t too pleasing, but it’s something we’ll continue to work on as we prepare for our trip to Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Ibadan this weekend.”

