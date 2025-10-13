Amrouche: Rwanda Won’t Go Down Easily Against South Africa

Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche has said his team will give the Bafana Bafana of South Africa a good fight in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter, reports Completesports.com.

The Amavubi lost 1-0 to the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a matchday nine encounter in Kigali last week Friday.

The defeat put an end to their ambition of qualifying for the global soccer fiesta.

Amrouche Declares War On Bafana

Despite the disappointing result, Amrouche declared that they will fight to beat South Africa.

“We are disappointed, yes, because we wanted to win that match,” Amrouche told reporters ahead of the clash with Bafana Bafana.

“But this is football. What matters now is our reaction — and I can assure you, we will not go down easily against South Africa. We will fight for every ball.”

Ready For The Big Fight

The Algerian further challenged his players and fight for the dignity of their country.

. “It’s not over until the final whistle,” added Amrouche.

“This is about dignity, identity, and the Rwandan spirit. South Africa will meet a team that refuses to give up.”

By Adeboye Amosu



