2026 WCQ: We’re Ready To Win The Game –Bafana Coach Speaks Ahead Rwanda Clash

Hugo Broos has said Bafana Bafana are ready to secure the three points against Rwanda on Tuesday.

Bafana will face Rwanda at Mbombela on Tuesday needing to win and hope Nigeria do them a favour by beating Benin in the other match of Group C.

They head into the match tonight with their fate no longer in their hands as they sit in second place, two points behind Benin after playing to a disappointing goalless draw with Zimbabwe in their last match.

“I said in the past few days that it wasn’t a good result for us [against Zimbabwe], but we don’t have to start doubting the quality of the team at this moment,” Broos stated (via Sowetan Live).

“We don’t have to do what some people are doing now, starting to doubt and putting everything in question.

“I don’t think that’s the right thing to do now. We have to support the team. I am sure that we’ll be ready tomorrow. We are ready to win the game, but we all know that won’t be enough. Let’s hope that the gods are with us.”

Broos said the mentality has changed after their draw against Zimbabwe and the mentality from the players has changed.

“We are back mentally and that is very important. The qualities and whatever that didn’t disappear with the draw against Zimbabwe – it was mentally that we had to recover a difference. The team spirit is again there and it is amazing that everyone can focus on the job.”

With Mbekezeli Mbokazi out due to the suspension, Broos said he will talk to Helman Mkhalele to see who can replace him between Malibongwe Khoza and Thabo Moloisane at the back.

“I have to talk with Helman Mkhalele, because it will certainly not be an easy decision to make,” he said.

“We will see and make what we think will be the best decision for the team. So, let’s hope that we make the right one.

“The opponent is very dangerous in transition, so if you are going to attack blindly without thinking about what happens when we don’t have the ball, that would be dangerous. Let’s first aim to win the game and see if we can do it with as many goals as possible.”



