NPFL Targets May 24 Finish For 2025/26 Season

The 2025/26 season will end on May 24 as planned, according to the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Clubs in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will be observing a break this weekend which is for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Cup window.

‎Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer said that the window created at the start of the season was to ensure a seamless operation devoid of the disruptions experienced in past seasons.

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‎”We synergised with the NFF Competitions Department at the start of the season to create windows for the Federation Cup. It has been in effect since January and we are running our calender as designed,” Owumi told the NPFL Media.

‎”We have been intentional to maintain fixture fidelity and it took a lot of planning and cooperation from the clubs to achieve this”, declared Owumi.

‎Matchday 36 and 37 of the NPFL will now be played on May 3 and May 10 respectively while another President Federation Cup window will be observed on May 16/17.

The final games of the campaign will be played on Sunday, 24 May.



